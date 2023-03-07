Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 13,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,593. Cameco has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

About Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.