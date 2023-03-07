Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 13,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,593. Cameco has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
