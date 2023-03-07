Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 358,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.