Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 358,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $26.94.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.