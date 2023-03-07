Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 731332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cabral Gold Trading Down 8.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The stock has a market cap of C$18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

