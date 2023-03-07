C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.96. 15,727,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 21,167,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650 in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

