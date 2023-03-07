BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 28th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

BWXT opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

