BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 28th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXTGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Dividend History for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

