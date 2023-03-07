Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bruker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $74.69. 27,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $76.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

