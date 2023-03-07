BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 127,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,988. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $165,342.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares in the company, valued at $63,154,044.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 8,536 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $165,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,154,044.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,484,562.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,620. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 34.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 561.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Recommended Stories

