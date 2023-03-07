Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.
BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.6 %
BEP traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 298,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.