Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

BEP traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 298,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

