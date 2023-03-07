Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $181.85

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. BTIG Research cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $159.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

