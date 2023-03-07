Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) PT at $63.06

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,402 shares of company stock worth $3,737,648 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after acquiring an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,144,000 after acquiring an additional 178,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

