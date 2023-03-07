Brokerages Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT at $188.83

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $98,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,823 shares in the company, valued at $31,649,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,164.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $1,156,053 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.