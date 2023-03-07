Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

BYFC remained flat at $1.31 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 116,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,776. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

