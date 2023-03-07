Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $725.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVGO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $673.89.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $632.92 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $585.47 and its 200 day moving average is $529.91. The company has a market cap of $263.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

