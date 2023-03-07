Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.5% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 70,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.2% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 29,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 63.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $627.32. The company had a trading volume of 545,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,311. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $585.47 and a 200 day moving average of $529.91. The company has a market cap of $261.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.89.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.