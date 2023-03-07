Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 394,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Brightcove Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of BCOV stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Brightcove has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $8.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove
Institutional Trading of Brightcove
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Brightcove by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 701,509 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 298,822 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 5.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,262,000 after buying an additional 272,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $1,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
Featured Stories
