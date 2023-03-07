Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 394,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Brightcove Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Brightcove has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $8.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,676,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,403,006.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 138,186 shares of company stock valued at $722,706. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Brightcove by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 701,509 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 298,822 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 5.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,262,000 after buying an additional 272,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $1,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

