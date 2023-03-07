Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,015.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $75.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

