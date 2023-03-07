Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 222,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $7.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BRAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bragg Gaming Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.
