Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Down 9.0% in February

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 1,113,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 123,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,484. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $312.08 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

