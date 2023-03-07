Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Sells $1,867,992.08 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 28,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,867,992.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. 747,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,157. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.