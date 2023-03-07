BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 567.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 194,158 shares of company stock worth $5,886,054 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

