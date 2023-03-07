Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 7,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,520,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,054 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. 1,252,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,776. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.80, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

