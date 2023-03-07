BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Sells $350,443.43 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.98. 1,669,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $92,430,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

