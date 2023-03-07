Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,630.00

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2,630.00 and last traded at $2,625.46, with a volume of 32198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,613.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,354.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,049.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

