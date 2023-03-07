Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 3.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $82,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.8% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 64.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,613.11 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,628.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,354.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2,049.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

