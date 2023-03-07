BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.61 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. BNB has a market cap of $45.61 billion and $358.62 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $288.88 or 0.01292069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,893,788 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,893,891.83566952 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 287.63322221 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1206 active market(s) with $332,991,308.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

