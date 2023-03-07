BNB 24-Hour Volume Reaches $337.03 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion and $337.03 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $287.90 or 0.01280891 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,893,908 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,894,103.27804554 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 285.97403489 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1206 active market(s) with $317,417,031.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
