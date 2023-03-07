Blur (BLUR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $111.75 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. Blur has a market capitalization of $53.79 million and approximately $111.75 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002914 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00424247 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28676286 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 401,492,093.2267884 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.67912359 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $80,306,853.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

