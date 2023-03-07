Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 477,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 0.27. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

BLFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, EVP Robert Rowe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 768.3% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 573,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 507,012 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 376,050 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 109,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.