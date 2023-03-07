Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 10,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $51,456.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $1,077,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $51,456.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,816,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,901. Company insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,161.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 372,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blend Labs Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of Blend Labs stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 681,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,521. The company has a market cap of $337.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

