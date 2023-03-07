Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

