Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 12.7% in February

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.24. 173,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,431. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

