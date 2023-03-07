Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.87

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Blackmores’s previous interim dividend of $0.63.

Blackmores Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Blackmores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and India. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

