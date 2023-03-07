BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Down 11.4%

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price dropped 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.81 and last traded at C$4.83. Approximately 1,158,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,832,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackBerry (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$227.73 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

