BitDAO Trading Down 11.7% This Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $90,449.94 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00423963 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.36 or 0.28657097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

