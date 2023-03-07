Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Achieves Market Cap of $8.54 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $143,310.36 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.59518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.71846837 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $174,149.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

