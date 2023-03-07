Bitcoin Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $432.79 billion and $17.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $22,412.29 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00553218 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00169653 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00039042 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,310,268 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
