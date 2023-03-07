Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,400 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Biomerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biomerica by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 66.11% and a negative net margin of 34.58%.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

