Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $270.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.17. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.