Biconomy (BICO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.30 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $197.61 million and $4.30 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,281,739 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

