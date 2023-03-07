Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1311 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.53 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 75.40% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Featured Stories

