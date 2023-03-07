Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1311 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of BWMX stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $20.84.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.53 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 75.40% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.
