Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Shares Gap Down to $61.85

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.85, but opened at $59.89. Berry Global Group shares last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 113,044 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

