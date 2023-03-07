Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Shares Gap Down to $61.85

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.85, but opened at $59.89. Berry Global Group shares last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 113,044 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.
Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06.
Berry Global Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.