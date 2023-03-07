Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Berry accounts for approximately 3.1% of Precept Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Precept Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Berry worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after buying an additional 589,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Berry by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 483,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 25.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 54.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 426,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity

Berry Stock Performance

In related news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 20,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $736.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.86%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

