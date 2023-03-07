Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 859,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BHE stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $23.89. 283,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

