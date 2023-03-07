Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.24

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

BBH opened at GBX 168.08 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Bellevue Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 132.40 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.40 ($2.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.81. The stock has a market cap of £926.05 million and a P/E ratio of -624.44.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

