Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.24

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
BBH opened at GBX 168.08 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Bellevue Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 132.40 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.40 ($2.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.81. The stock has a market cap of £926.05 million and a P/E ratio of -624.44.
Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile
