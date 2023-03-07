Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 148.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 16,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,717 shares of company stock valued at $340,307. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,826,000 after buying an additional 108,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

