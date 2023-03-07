Barrington Research Downgrades Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Market Perform

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $421.79 million, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.86. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 3,596.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 315.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

