Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,900 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 811,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 454,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,382. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 256.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

