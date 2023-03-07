Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.79

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Barloworld Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.
Barloworld Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 7.06%.
About Barloworld
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.
See Also
