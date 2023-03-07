Barclays Raises Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 295

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:CNE opened at GBX 251.80 ($3.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.30. The company has a market cap of £793.35 million, a PE ratio of 178.58, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.29. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 185.78 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.16).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

