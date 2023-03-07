Barclays Raises Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 295

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
Capricorn Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
LON:CNE opened at GBX 251.80 ($3.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.30. The company has a market cap of £793.35 million, a PE ratio of 178.58, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.29. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 185.78 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.16).
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.