Baozun (BZUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.
BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. CLSA upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
